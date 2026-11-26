Vijay Singh, a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has approached the Charity Commissioner seeking an urgent inquiry into a proposed legal battle against Tata Sons, raising concerns over the potential use of charitable funds to impede the company's listing.

In a letter dated November 26, seen by NDTV Profit, Singh has opposed SDTT Circular No. 113, dated November 25, which records a resolution to initiate proceedings in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and certain members of its board.

Singh has alleged that the resolution was passed despite dissent from both vice-chairmen, himself and Venu Srinivasan. He has questioned whether charitable trust resources could be used to pursue an injunction that may obstruct board decisions required for Tata Sons to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing mandate.

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According to Singh, the RBI's November 16 communication expressly retained the requirement for Tata Sons to list. He has maintained that the central bank has neither waived nor suspended the obligation, whose deadline, he said, expired on September 30, 2025.

Singh has also argued that provisions in Tata Sons' Articles of Association cannot override or suspend the company's binding regulatory obligations under the RBI framework.

Singh has urged the Charity Commissioner to examine the trustee voting records, meeting minutes, legal opinions and estimated litigation costs associated with the proposed proceedings.

He has also sought an explanation on whether the trustees considered the RBI's listing requirement before approving the proposed legal action.

Pending the inquiry, Singh has asked the Charity Commissioner to restrain SDTT from committing further charitable funds towards the proposed injunction.

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He has requested a hearing before November 30 and called for appropriate action against the trustees if any wrongdoing is established.

Additionally, Singh has urged the Charity Commissioner to consider assisting the Bombay High Court in examining the regulatory implications of the proposed litigation, particularly in relation to Tata Sons' RBI-mandated listing.

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