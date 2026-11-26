A 19-year-old man in Ghaziabad was rescued by the Uttar Pradesh Police within eight minutes of receiving an alert from Meta about a concerning Instagram post indicating suicidal intent.
According to the UP Police, its Social Media Centre received the alert from Meta at 8:12 pm on November 24, 2026. The headquarters team immediately traced the man's location and informed the Ghaziabad Police.
A team from the Nandgram police station reached his residence within eight minutes of receiving the information.
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After informing his family about the Instagram post, the police personnel entered his room and found him unconscious on his bed, with bleeding injuries on his hands.
The team immediately took him to the nearest hospital, where doctors began treatment. His condition later stabilised.
पोस्ट से सुरक्षा तक—सिर्फ़ 08 मिनट में। कमिश्नरेट गाजियाबाद निवासी 19 वर्षीय युवक ने इंस्टाग्राम पर आत्महत्या से जुड़ा एक अत्यंत चिंताजनक पोस्ट साझा किया। दिनांक 24.11.2026 की रात्रि 08:12 PM पर यह अलर्ट @Meta द्वारा #UPPolice सोशल मीडिया सेंटर को प्राप्त हुआ। मुख्यालय की टीम ने तत्काल लोकेशन ट्रेस कर @ghaziabadpolice को सूचित किया। सूचना प्राप्त होने के मात्र 08 मिनट में थाना नन्दग्राम पुलिस टीम युवक के घर पहुँची और परिजनों को उसके द्वारा की गयी पोस्ट की जानकारी देते हुए युवक के कमरे में पहुंचे, वहाँ पीड़ित युवक पलंग पर बेसुध अवस्था में पड़ा था तथा उसके हाथ में ब्लेड के कट लगे हुए थे जिनसे ख़ून रिस रहा था। पुलिस टीम ने बिना विलंब किए युवक को नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुँचाया, जहाँ चिकित्सकों ने तत्काल उपचार शुरू कर दिया। स्थिति सामान्य होने पर युवक ने बताया कि वह एक युवती से प्रेम करता था तथा उससे विवाह करना चाहता था, लेकिन कुछ समय पूर्व युवती ने अचानक उससे बातचीत बंद कर दी। इस कारण वह मानसिक रूप से व्यथित एवं भावनात्मक तनाव में रहने लगा। इसी तनाव के चलते उसके मन में आत्मघाती विचार उत्पन्न हुए, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप उसने आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। पुलिस द्वारा की गई काउंसलिंग में युवक ने भविष्य में ऐसा कोई कदम नही उठाने का आश्वासन दिया। यह त्वरित एवं जीवनरक्षक प्रयास @Uppolice और @Meta की प्रभावी साझेदारी का परिणाम है। इस पहल के अंतर्गत 01 जनवरी 2023 से 10 नवम्बर 2026 तक कुल 4,237 लोगों के जीवन की रक्षा की जा चुकी है। #EveryLifeMatters #DigitalSentinels #UPPCares— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) November 25, 2026
Why Did The Ghaziabad Man Attempt Suicide?
During questioning after his condition improved, the 19-year-old told the police that he was in love with a woman and wanted to marry her. However, she had stopped speaking to him some time earlier.
The situation had left him emotionally distressed and under mental stress. According to the police, this distress led to suicidal thoughts and the subsequent attempt.
The police counselled the young man, following which he assured them that he would not take such a step in the future.
UP Police, Meta Partnership Has Saved 4,237 Lives
The UP Police said the rescue was made possible through its partnership with Meta, under which the social media company alerts the police about concerning posts related to suicide on its platforms.
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The police headquarters' Social Media Centre then traces the location and informs the concerned district police team so that it can intervene and provide assistance.
According to the UP Police, the initiative helped save 4,237 lives between January 1, 2023 and November 10, 2026.
The latest incident highlights how timely alerts and a rapid police response can help prevent a crisis from becoming fatal.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
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