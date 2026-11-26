A 19-year-old man in Ghaziabad was rescued by the Uttar Pradesh Police within eight minutes of receiving an alert from Meta about a concerning Instagram post indicating suicidal intent.

According to the UP Police, its Social Media Centre received the alert from Meta at 8:12 pm on November 24, 2026. The headquarters team immediately traced the man's location and informed the Ghaziabad Police.

A team from the Nandgram police station reached his residence within eight minutes of receiving the information.

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After informing his family about the Instagram post, the police personnel entered his room and found him unconscious on his bed, with bleeding injuries on his hands.

The team immediately took him to the nearest hospital, where doctors began treatment. His condition later stabilised.

Why Did The Ghaziabad Man Attempt Suicide?

During questioning after his condition improved, the 19-year-old told the police that he was in love with a woman and wanted to marry her. However, she had stopped speaking to him some time earlier.

The situation had left him emotionally distressed and under mental stress. According to the police, this distress led to suicidal thoughts and the subsequent attempt.

The police counselled the young man, following which he assured them that he would not take such a step in the future.

UP Police, Meta Partnership Has Saved 4,237 Lives

The UP Police said the rescue was made possible through its partnership with Meta, under which the social media company alerts the police about concerning posts related to suicide on its platforms.

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The police headquarters' Social Media Centre then traces the location and informs the concerned district police team so that it can intervene and provide assistance.

According to the UP Police, the initiative helped save 4,237 lives between January 1, 2023 and November 10, 2026.

The latest incident highlights how timely alerts and a rapid police response can help prevent a crisis from becoming fatal.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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