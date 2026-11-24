Meta has launched its Muse AI assistant in the UK, allowing users to hand over everyday digital tasks such as Christmas shopping, booking travel, sending emails and managing calendars to an artificial intelligence (AI) agent.

The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is encouraging users to connect Muse with the apps they already use so that the assistant can carry out tasks on their behalf.

The launch comes ahead of the Christmas shopping season, with Meta positioning Muse as a tool that can help users manage routine activities.

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Muse is available as a standalone app and can also be accessed through Meta's messaging platform WhatsApp. Users can give the assistant a name, appearance and personality, allowing them to interact with it conversationally as well as assign specific tasks.

According to Meta, Muse can help with activities ranging from buying Christmas presents and finding cheaper energy deals to organising school calendars. It can also be used for tasks such as chasing refunds and renewing car insurance.

What Can Meta's Muse AI Agent Do?

Muse is designed to go beyond answering questions by carrying out a series of tasks across connected applications. Users can link it to services such as email, calendars and retailer apps, allowing the AI agent to handle different activities.

Meta has also partnered with several UK businesses to make it easier for Muse to navigate their websites. These include Marks & Spencer, electrical retailer Currys, supermarket chain Sainsbury's and airline easyJet.

The company said Muse cannot make purchases or send emails without the user's permission. It also requires approval before completing these actions. Meta added that the assistant cannot access users' passwords or payment information and does not share their conversations with advertisers.

A separate security agent is also designed to check Muse's actions against the permissions granted by users.

Meta Muse AI Agent: Privacy Concerns And Reported Glitches

Despite the convenience offered by AI agents, their ability to access and act across different applications has raised questions about privacy, security and reliability.

Meta acknowledged that allowing an AI agent to manage parts of a person's digital life requires trust. UK regulators, including the Competition and Markets Authority and the Information Commissioner's Office, have also warned that AI agents could encourage innovation but may increase risks involving fraud, scams and misuse of personal information.

The launch follows reports of performance issues raised by Meta employees during internal testing. Reuters reported that one employee received a reminder to respond to a message from her sister on the encrypted messaging app Signal. In another instance, Muse reportedly generated a message containing random bank account balances.

Meta said internal testing is important for developing products and introducing safety and privacy protections before public release. The company reportedly believes that most of the issues highlighted by Reuters were linked to a bug that has since been fixed.

What Powers Meta's Muse AI Agent?

Muse is powered by Muse Spark, the first AI model developed by Meta's superintelligence AI lab.

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The launch also comes amid wider discussions within the technology industry about the risks associated with increasingly advanced AI systems.

Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang recently raised concerns about whether humanity could maintain control over AI systems capable of improving themselves autonomously.

Wang also stressed the need for progress in AI safety, security and alignment, which refers to ensuring that AI systems follow human goals and values.

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