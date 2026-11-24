Google has dismissed reports of large-scale layoffs within its Google Cloud division, describing them “totally inaccurate”. In a clarification posted on X on Monday, November 23, the official Google Cloud India account confirmed, "These rumors are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work."

How Google Layoff Rumours Started

Speculation about major job cuts gained momentum on social media as several posts claimed that Google had affected a significant portion of its India-based Cloud workforce. The discussion reportedly initially started on anonymous professional networking platform Blind, where a user claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee alleged that staff members were facing pressure to resign or risk termination.

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The post also made claims about short severance periods, restrictions on internal transfers and possible future layoffs. However, these allegations were not independently established.

Responding to the growing speculation, Google Cloud India clarified that only around 30 positions were eliminated during the recent organisational change. Some Google employees also responded to the online discussion, indicating that they were unaware of any larger round of job cuts.

Google's Previous Layoff Rounds

Google has undergone several workforce reductions since 2023 as part of its efforts to financial restructure and redirect investments towards artificial intelligence. In January 2023, the company announced plans to eliminate nearly 12,000 jobs globally, representing around 6% of its workforce.

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Smaller targeted reductions followed in 2024 across hardware, central engineering and Google Assistant teams. More recently, Google also offered voluntary exit packages to selected employees in several countries amid increasing AI adoption.

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