Ajay Srivastava, Managing Director of Dimensions Corporate Finance Service, remains firmly bearish on information technology (IT) stocks, delivering a humorous take on the sector while explaining why he sees little reason to change his investment stance in the near term.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Srivastava was asked whether the recent recovery in the broader equity market and changing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows had prompted him to reconsider his negative view on IT stocks.

His response was unequivocal. “Not at all. No way,” he said, adding that IT companies had completely lost their relevance in the current market environment.

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When asked what could change his view, Srivastava offered a rather unusual comparison. “Tomorrow morning, if Delhi's AQI becomes 15, I will promise you I'll buy IT stocks,” he said.

When questioned about the connection between the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and the Nifty IT index, Srivastava quipped, “Because neither will happen.”

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Beyond his views on IT, Srivastava also cautioned investors against interpreting the recent market rally and improving FPI sentiment as entirely cash-driven buying.

He pointed out that a significant part of the sharp moves in banking stocks and benchmark indices could be attributed to positioning in futures and options, algorithmic trading, hedge fund activity and short covering, rather than fresh institutional investments.

According to him, investors should not assume that a 20% rally in the Bank Nifty necessarily reflects an equivalent increase in cash market buying.

He noted that foreign capital had already started finding its way into mid-tier banks through transactions involving RBL Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank and other lenders. The next potential trigger, he said, could be a re-rating of public sector banks, many of which continue to trade at single-digit price-to-earnings multiples.

Srivastava advised investors to focus on individual stock fundamentals rather than chase rallies driven by derivatives positioning, warning that market volatility and the intensity of these moves could moderate over time.

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