Several Indian cities are experiencing elevated pollution levels as winter sets in. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 293 on Tuesday morning, falling in the Severe category on AQI.in's US AQI scale. Mumbai also reported unhealthy air quality, while other metropolitan cities recorded varying levels of pollution.

Delhi AQI Today

According to real-time data published by AQI.in, Delhi's AQI stood at 258 as of 9:31 am on November 24. The platform reported PM2.5 concentration at 182 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) and PM10 at 285 µg/m³.

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The city's temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, with 47% humidity and wind speed of 7.9 kmph. The weather was described as smoky haze. AQI.in also ranked New Delhi 51st among the world's most polluted cities at the time of its reading.

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Mumbai AQI Today

Mumbai recorded an AQI of 167 as of 9:31 am on November 24, according to AQI.in. The reading placed the city in the Unhealthy category on the platform's US AQI scale.

The reported PM2.5 concentration was 78 µg/m³, while PM10 stood at 101 µg/m³. Mumbai recorded a temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, humidity of 50% and wind speed of 7.9 kmph. The weather was also described as smoky haze.

AQI.in ranked Mumbai 135th among the world's most polluted cities at the time of the update.

AQI In Other Indian Cities On November 24

AQI.in's metropolitan-city comparison displayed the following readings:

Ahmedabad: 176

Bengaluru: 62

Chennai: 104

Hyderabad: 131

Kolkata: 175

Pune: 188

Delhi: 258

Mumbai: 167

Delhi recorded the highest reading among these eight cities, followed by Pune. Bengaluru had the lowest AQI in the comparison.

What Do Different AQI Levels Mean?

AQI measures air pollution and indicates the potential health risks associated with exposure. AQI.in uses the US AQI scale, under which readings of 0-50 are Good, 51-100 Moderate, 101-150 Poor, 151-200 Unhealthy, 201-300 Severe and above 300 Hazardous.

How Does Poor Air Quality Affect Health?

Exposure to polluted air can cause coughing, throat irritation, breathing difficulties and worsening asthma symptoms. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and is associated with respiratory and cardiovascular health risks.

Children, senior citizens and people with existing respiratory or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Residents are advised to limit strenuous outdoor activities, consider wearing well-fitting N95 masks when outdoor exposure is unavoidable and use suitable air purifiers indoors.

AQI readings fluctuate throughout the day. Residents can check their city's latest pollution levels and pollutant concentrations on AQI.in's live air quality dashboard.

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