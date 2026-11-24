Donald Trump has revealed that he feared China would try to bring Jensen Huang on board to lead Huawei or another major Chinese tech company if Nvidia did not reinstate him as CEO. Nvidia board chairman Harvey C. Jones said the board unanimously backed Huang's return after discussions with him.

After returning, Huang, 63, said he was “honored to return to NVIDIA” and lead the company at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. Nvidia announced his return with immediate effect on Monday, 11 days after he stepped down on November 13.

“I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal. We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius,” Trump was cited as saying by Reuters.

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Trump said Xi respected Huang more than almost anyone else and believed China could try to hire him if he felt he was being treated unfairly in the US. “I will tell you that his respect for Jensen is so great, and I mean it was just, you know, he viewed him on a different level than just about anybody,” Trump said.

“You know, this guy could end up paying him a fortune to let him run a company in China,” he added. Trump also said Huang could become unhappy with his treatment in the US and consider moving to China.

“Jensen could be angry at our country, you know, and say, ‘I'm going to go to China.' Well, he's got the Blackwell in his brain. It's his baby. That's the thing. Nobody else knows it like them,” Trump said, referring to Nvidia's Blackwell chip technology.

“I could see China, if we didn't do this, I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China?' He's got a little blood in him, you know. He's got a little blood there. ‘How would you like to come to China and head up Huawei, and head up one of our companies?'” Trump stated.

He also argued that losing Huang's technical knowledge would be a bigger concern for the US than the national security allegations surrounding him.

The controversy surrounding Huang followed after reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. US officials have alleged that Alice Huang was working with Chinese intelligence. The two are not related.

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Trump claimed that the government had conducted a “very thorough investigation” and “exonerated” Huang, finding that he had done nothing wrong.

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