Fans could once again get to witness an India vs Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing 50-over Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha.

The traditional rivals met in a Group B clash on Sunday, in which Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, emerged victorious by 48 runs despite Tilak Varma's century. The two teams are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan A have already qualified for the semi-finals with wins over the UAE and India A.

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The Tilak Varma-led India A sit second in the group and will look to beat the UAE to book their place in the last four. As both arch-rivals are in the same group, they cannot meet in the semi-finals, so a knockout contest between them can only happen in the title decider at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, provided both teams win their respective semi-finals. For that to happen, however, India A must first secure a place in the last four.

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In their opening match, India A defeated Nepal by a huge margin of 306 runs. India A set a target of 333 and then bowled Nepal out for just 26.

India A's route starts on November 24, when they face the UAE. Their best way to reach the semi-finals is to beat the UAE. If Pakistan A also beat Nepal that day, Pakistan A will finish first on six points and India A second on four. If Nepal upset Pakistan A instead, India A can still go through on net run rate, while a loss to the UAE combined with a Nepal win would eliminate them.

Interestingly, the knockout stage would then require two more wins to make another India A vs Pakistan A contest possible. India A, as B2, would have to beat the Group A winner on November 26, and Pakistan A, as B1, would need to beat the Group A runner-up on November 27. The final is on November 29.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A after winning their first two matches each. Their final positions in the group will be decided after their clash on Monday.

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