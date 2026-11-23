The Indian stock market gave up opening gains to trade lower on Monday, weighed down by selling in banking and metal stocks, as investors opted for profit booking after the recent sharp rally.

The Sensex fell over 600 points, or 0.7%, while the Nifty 50 slipped below 25,600 level. The Bank Nifty tanked more than 2%.

Broader market also reeled under selling pressure, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices fell nearly 1% each.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Barring Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices were trading in the red. Nifty Metal was the top loser with over 2% fall. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Oil & Gas were among other sectoral losers.

Global market cues remain weak as Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market crashed last week, amid worries over AI trade.

While global equity markets are witnessing a sell off led by an AI rout, Indian market has outperformed significantly led by fairly valued large-caps.

“The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost the market sentiments, strongly supported by fundamentals. This month, so far, India has been the best performing large market in the world. This trend has the potential to continue,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Technical Outlook

The 26,000 mark remains a crucial psychological and technical resistance hurdle.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above this level could strengthen the upward momentum and pave the way for further gains towards the 26,200 – 26,300 zone.

“On the downside, the 25,700 – 25,600 zone is likely to act as immediate support, followed by the 25,500 mark. The RSI remains elevated around 78, indicating overbought conditions and the possibility of intermittent profit-booking at higher levels,” said Ponmudi.

He believes the near-term outlook remains bullish, although a sustained breakout above 26,000 will be essential to confirm further upside.

ALSO READ: Catch Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.