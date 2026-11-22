The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued a sanction of prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. after a sample of packaged drinking water was flagged "unsafe".

The action comes after the regulator collected a sample of packaged drinking water, other than mineral water, from Bisleri for analysis. The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and flagged unsafe under FSS Act, 2006, according to an official release.

On appeal of the food business operator, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Authority, which also declared it unsafe due to presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, likely to contaminate drinking water. The FSSAI said it has granted sanction to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

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The regulator said it has sanctioned prosecution against few other companies including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery.

It suspended the licence of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for non-compliance of rules and regulations.

FSSAI has also issued a product recall order against Asha Confectionery. The company has been asked to withdraw pre-pack chocolate filled cookies as they were found unsafe.

This year, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement actions against food business operators (FBOs) and also e-commerce companies.

The regulator has also cracked down against energy drink and alcoholic beverage makers.

The development comes days after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration seized 14 types of products including sparkling water, energy drinks, soda, Saudi cocktail drinks, premium soda water and ginger soda, along with three brands of A2 Bilona desi ghee. Stock of Star soda in packs of six was valued at Rs 35.53 lakh and Wingo premium soda water at Rs 49.07 lakh was flagged.

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