Suriya starrer Scene has crossed a key milestone at the India box office, with the Jithu Madhavan film continuing to draw audiences on its third Sunday in theatres.

The Tamil action comedy collected Rs 1.27 crore net in India on Day 17 so far, according to Sacnilk data. This takes its India net collection past the Rs 150-crore mark to Rs 150.34 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 174.67 crore. On Sunday, the film was running across 617 shows with an overall occupancy of 54.3 per cent.

Language-Wise Collection

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The Tamil version led the day, earning Rs 1.04 crore from 435 shows at 62 per cent occupancy. The Telugu version brought in Rs 23 lakh from 182 shows, with occupancy at 36 per cent, a gap of 26 points between the two.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. Collections peaked at Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. The film then made Rs 12.85 crore, Rs 8.05 crore and Rs 6.25 crore on Days 5, 6 and 7, ending its first week at Rs 111.70 crore.

In its second week, Scene earned Rs 6 crore on Day 8, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. Weekday earnings then dropped to Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. The second week closed at Rs 35.25 crore, down 68.4 per cent from the first.

The film collected Rs 77 lakh on its third Friday. Collections rose 75.3 per cent to Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday. With Sunday's estimate, its third-week total so far stands at Rs 3.39 crore net.

Since Sunday's figure is a live estimate, the final number could change once all shows are counted.

About The Film

Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran under Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. The film was released in theatres on November 6.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, or "Inba", with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, and Lal appears as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan are also part of the cast.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is pulled back into a case he left unfinished years ago, only to find himself facing a new challenge as he digs into it again.

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