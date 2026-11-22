Akhil Gupta will be the new Chairman of Lodha Developers Ltd., with Mukund Chitale stepping down from the role, according to an exchange filing from the company on Sunday. Chitale also completed his tenure as independent director.

Akhil Gupta will occupy the position of Chairman from Nov. 23.

(This is a developing story.)

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