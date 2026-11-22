Argentina's World Cup-winning midfielder Leandro Paredes sparked concern after collapsing during a live television interview shortly after leading Boca Juniors to Copa Sudamericana glory. The 32-year-old, who had struggled with extreme heat and humidity during the final against Atletico Mineiro in Colombia, was attended to by medical staff before recovering and reassuring supporters about his condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday, following Boca Juniors' 2-0 victory over Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

Paredes, who captained the Argentinian side to its first international trophy in 18 years, was speaking to DSports about the emotional triumph when he suddenly felt unwell and fell forward.

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The interviewer attempted to prevent him from falling as medical personnel rushed to assist the midfielder. The live broadcast cut away from the scene while Paredes received attention.

The midfielder had shown signs of physical discomfort ahead of the post-match incident. With temperatures approaching 32 degree Celsius and humidity reaching approximately 80 per cent in Barranquilla, players faced challenging conditions during the final.

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Paredes reportedly began experiencing dizziness towards the end of the first half but continued playing after the interval.

However, his condition worsened, prompting him to request a substitution in the 58th minute. Tomas Belmonte replaced him as Boca Juniors continued their pursuit of the title.

Speaking after the match, Boca Juniors manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena explained that his captain had been struggling physically. "He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling."

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