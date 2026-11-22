Churchill Brothers will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 encounter on Sunday, November 22, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The match will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in the Indian Super League.

Churchill Brothers will be looking to end their three-match losing streak, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to register their fifth consecutive victory and return to the top of the standings.

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Churchill Brothers began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC but have since suffered defeats against East Bengal FC, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC.

The Red Machines have conceded 10 goals in their first four matches and will be keen to improve their defensive performance.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in contrast, have accumulated 12 points from five matches.

After losing their opening game against NorthEast United, the Mariners followed it up with four successive wins. Their last result was a 3-2 win over Odisha FC.

Bengaluru FC are currently on 13 points, and a win against Churchill Brothers will take Mohun Bagan Super Giant back to the top of the standings.

Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Match Date And Time

The Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Venue

The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Where To Watch Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the official MG ISL YouTube channel and Sony LIV app and website in India.

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