Barcelona will look to strengthen their position at the top of the La Liga standings when they host Villarreal in Matchday 13. Check the match timing, venue and live streaming details.

Barcelona will take on Villarreal in Matchday 13 of the La Liga 2026-27 season on Sunday, November 22, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Hansi Flick's side will be looking to continue their impressive league campaign when they return to action after the international break.

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Barcelona are currently at the top of the standings with 33 points from 12 matches, having registered 11 wins and one defeat. They enter the contest coming off a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in

Meanwhile, Villarreal are eighth in the table with 15 points from 12 games.

Last time out in La Liga, the visitors secured a 2-0 victory over Getafe and will be looking to carry that momentum forward. They face a tough task as they take on the league leaders and seek to pick up points on the road.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Match Date And Time

The Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Venue

The Matchday 13 contest will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Karim Adeyemi; Raphinha.

Villarreal Predicted XI: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Carlos Macia, Pape Gueye; Tajon Buchanan, Alberto Moleiro, Tani Oluwaseyi; Georges Mikautadze.

Where To Watch Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

There will be no traditional television telecast of the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2026-27 match in India.

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Where To Watch Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2026-27 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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