The Central Consumer Protection Authority has fined AirOne Robotics Pvt. Rs 10 lakh for putting up an "Anti-drone gun VKSP03-PRO" for sale on e-commerce marketplace IndiaMART without the required disclosures and regulatory approvals.

In its order, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra found the company guilty of violating consumer rights, publishing misleading advertisements and engaging in unfair trade practices.

'Intent To Sell'

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The product was listed at Rs 8,30,000, along with its full technical details and an "In stock" tag. According to the regulator, keeping such a listing active on a major marketplace clearly showed that the company meant to sell the device and attract buyers.

AirOne Robotics argued that the product was only a "non-active/inert replica". The CCPA rejected this, calling it "a bare assertion" that came up only after the show-cause notice was issued and that the listing itself contradicted. It added that the different explanations offered by the firm did not match each other.

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'Ornamental' Defence Rejected

The company also said that terms such as "Anti-drone gun", "electronic warfare device" and "neutralising drones" were only descriptive titles meant to convey the model's look, and that the listing was conceptual and decorative. The authority did not accept this either.

According to the CCPA, it makes no difference whether the device was actually sold, or whether it was later described as a dummy. The advertiser is still responsible.

Listing restricted electronic warfare equipment without legal approvals, and without the disclosures required under the Cabinet Secretariat's guidelines on jammers and telecom laws, counts as a deceptive advertisement and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the regulator held.

Compliance Ordered

The firm has been told to make sure that all its future advertisements and listings follow the law and make no false or misleading claims about what such equipment can do, whether it is available, or whether it can be used legally. It must file a compliance report within 15 days of the order.

AirOne Robotics was incorporated in March 2026 and is registered in Howrah, West Bengal. Its work includes manufacturing and wholesale trade of machinery, engineering consultancy, and making radar, GPS and navigation equipment.

Why Anti-Drone Guns Are Restricted

Anti-drone guns work by transmitting signals or jamming licenced GPS and radio frequencies, which places them among restricted radio communication devices governed by several laws. The CCPA had issued an advisory on April 29, 2022, against the illegal sale of wireless jammers on e-commerce platforms.

(With PTI inputs)

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