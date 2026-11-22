The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced tighter security arrangements for upcoming recruitment examinations following the arrest of 14 people allegedly involved in a cheating conspiracy. The Board, however, maintained that the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination held on November 15 was conducted fairly and that the alleged malpractice attempt did not affect its integrity.

The announcement comes amid protests by job aspirants and mounting demands for accountability after police uncovered an alleged network attempting to help candidates cheat through electronic communication devices.

The JKSSB said timely police intervention and existing security arrangements prevented the suspected racket from interfering with the examination, which was conducted across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ahead of the FAA examination, Jammu Police arrested 14 suspects accused of planning to transmit answers to selected candidates inside examination centres using electronic devices.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir to introduce 25% reservation for disadvantaged and EWS children in private schools

Investigators seized several wireless radio sets during the intelligence-led operation and registered three FIRs in connection with the case.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to examine the alleged conspiracy and identify others who may have been involved.

The revelations sparked concerns among candidates about the fairness of the recruitment process, prompting protests and calls for stricter oversight.

Taking note of the methods allegedly planned by the suspects, the Board said it would strengthen its examination security protocols to prevent similar attempts.

The proposed measures include updating standard operating procedures (SOPs), imposing stricter access controls at examination venues and enhancing technical surveillance to detect unauthorised electronic devices. Existing safeguards, including CCTV monitoring, electronic jammers, biometric verification, physical frisking and surprise inspections by flying squads, will remain operational.

The Board also plans to maintain close supervision of examination materials and strengthen coordination with law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ | J&K Bank Opens 343 Job Vacancies For Probationary Officers; Candidates Need to Apply By November 26

Over 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for 600 Posts for the FAA recruitment examination, whcih was conducted on November 15 at 493 centres across the union territory. Acknowledging concerns raised by aspirants, the JKSSB emphasised that recruitment would continue strictly on merit and without outside interference. It said genuine candidates who spend years preparing for competitive examinations must not suffer because of attempts to gain an unfair advantage.

The Board credited Jammu and Kashmir Police, district administrations and other agencies for preventing the suspected cheating attempt from disrupting the examination.

Describing the incident as an “isolated attempt”, the JKSSB maintained that the examination process remained uncompromised and warned of strict legal action against anyone attempting to manipulate future recruitment tests.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.