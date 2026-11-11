J&K Bank Opens 343 Job Vacancies For Probationary Officers; Candidates Need to Apply By November 26

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has invited applications for 343 Probationary Officers' posts across the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the bank's official website on jkb.bank.in, until November 26, 2026. Out of the vacancies announced, 323 are for Jammu and Kashmir, while 20 are for posts in Ladakh.

Separate notifications has been issued for both union territories, and applicants must meet domicile requirements for the vacancy they wish to apply for. Online registration and fee payment commenced on November 7 and last date to apply is November 26.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government or the University Grants Commission. They must have completed their graduation by the registration deadline and possess a valid mark sheet or degree certificate.

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The standard age bracket is 20 to 30 years as of January 1, 2026, with relaxations for eligible categories. The Ladakh notification provides an additional five-year upper-age relaxation for all categories, including unreserved applicants. The relaxation is subject to an overall age ceiling of 56 years.

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For the selection process a preliminary exam will be held along with a main examination and an interview. The preliminary test will comprise 100 questions carrying 100 marks, which need to be answered in 60 minutes. Candidates must meet the sectional cut-off and secure minimum aggregate marks of 40% for the general category or 35% for reserved categories, and shortlisted candidates will be considered on overall merit.

The qualification will be determined using mains and interview scores in an 80:20 ratio. The bank is expected to announce examination and interview dates soon.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for SC/ST, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. For others, the fee is marginally higher at Rs 1,200 +GST.

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To apply for the vacanies, candidates should open the Careers section of Jammu and Kashmir Bank's website, select the Probationary Officer recruitment notification and complete registration. They need to fill all personal and educational details, upload required documents and pay the fee online. Applicants should review all entries before submitting the form and retain a copy of the completed application and payment receipt for reference.

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