$703-Million Stake: Anthropic's Low-Profile Indian-Origin CFO Will Be One Of AI's Biggest Winners

Krishna Rao could emerge as one of the biggest individual beneficiaries of Anthropic's proposed public listing. The Indian-origin executive, who joined the artificial intelligence company as its first chief financial officer just over two years ago, holds an equity stake estimated at approximately $703 million.



The valuation comes from calculations based on Anthropic's latest IPO filing. Rao beneficially owns nearly 9.5 million shares, including stock options that he can exercise. At the midpoint of the proposed IPO price range of $70 to $78 per share, his holdings are worth around $703 million. This estimate does not deduct the cost of exercising his options.



Rao is not offering any of his shares for sale in the IPO. His potential wealth, therefore, remains tied to the value of his holdings and the company's performance after listing.



Despite his limited public presence, Rao has taken on a significant role in Anthropic's financial strategy. He has helped steer the company through major fundraising rounds and its preparations for a stock market debut. He is also participating in the investor roadshow, attending meetings and events organised by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, according to The New York Times.

Also Read | Anthropic Unveils New Fable, Mythos AI Models Ahead Of IPO



Rao is not the only Indian-origin executive positioned to benefit from Anthropic's growing valuation. Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil could also hold a substantial stake. However, the company's filing does not disclose his individual equity ownership.



Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, is targeting a fundraising of up to $90.4 billion through its IPO and a private placement. The proposed transaction could value the company at approximately $1.4 trillion. Technology giants, including Google, Microsoft, AMD, Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC, are among the participants in the private placement.



The seven co-founders are also set for substantial gains. Each is expected to sell shares worth approximately $250 million while retaining holdings valued at around $18 billion apiece at the proposed midpoint price. Their combined share sales could reach $1.75 billion.

Also Read | Anthropic Run-Rate Revenue Jumps $10B To $81B; Discloses $900.9B In Total Spend Commitments



Anthropic's listing comes as investors reassess the economics of the AI boom. Massive spending on computing infrastructure, volatility in technology stocks and uncertainty around US policy have made the sector increasingly unpredictable. Even so, the proposed IPO highlights the enormous fortunes being created inside the companies driving the AI race.

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