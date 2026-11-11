Diljit Dosanjh Set To Return For Coachella 2027; Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA To Headline The Festival

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2027 has unveiled its star-studded lineup, bringing together some of the biggest names in global music. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make a return to Coachella, four years after making history with his debut performance at the prestigious music festival. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the festival across two weekends in April.

Diljit's performance is scheduled to take place on the first weekend. Diljit made history in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. Clad in black and white kurtas on two separate weekends, he brought the energetic Punjabi music to the festival's main stage.

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The Coachella announcement line up also features Madonna, Daddy Yankee, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Weezer and Becky G, among several other artists.

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Returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Coachella 2027 promises an energetic mix of pop, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music.

Coachella 2027 will take place across two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18. YouTube will return for its 15th year as the festival's exclusive livestream partner, allowing music fans from around the world to watch the performances.

Friday lineup (April 9 and 16)

The festival will open with Dua Lipa headlining Friday nights, April 9 and April 16. Madonna is listed for a performance in the Dance Tent. The day's lineup also includes Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Diljit Dosanjh, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Solid Grooves, Pinegrove, Angine de Poitrine, Milo J., SG Lewis, Franky Rizardo, Obskür, Jacob Lusk, Ragie Ban Eli, Las Petunias, Jackie Hollander, Leon Thomas and Giorgio Moroder.

Saturday Lineup (April 10 and 17)

On April 10 and April 17, Tame Impala will headline the show, led by Kevin Parker, returning as a headliner following his previous appearance in 2019. Other performers listed for the day include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Robyn, Måneskin, Role Model, Leon Bridges, NCT, Tiësto, Charlotte de Witte, Jimi Jules, Twisted Teens, Murda Beatz, Villanelle, Los Pibes Chorros, Tiffany Day, Cloonee, Magdalena Bay, Odeal, Martin Garrix and Underworld.

Sunday Lineup (April 17 and 18)

SZA will close both weekends: April 11 and April 18. The day's performers include Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, Amelie Lens, Talón Klave Efectiva, Tove Lo, EsDeeKid, Caroline Polachek, Pennywise, Freddie Gibbs, DJ Habibeats, Chanel Beads, Adam Ten, Zack Fox, Sara Landry, Victoria Monét, Boris Brejcha, Remi Wolf and Jorja Smith.

How To Purchase Tickets For Coachella 2027?

You can buy passes for Coachella 2027 through the festival's official website at coachella.com. The general pass sale is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, at 12 pm Pacific Time, according to the festival's website.

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