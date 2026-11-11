Scarlet Witch To Return In Avengers: Doomsday? What We Know

The season 1 finale of VisionQuest ended with a major surprise for Marvel fans. The episode's post-credits scene appeared to tease the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, with a mysterious hooded figure resembling Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom making an unexpected appearance.

SPOLIERS AHEAD

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In the post-credits sequence of the episode titled Forever, viewers are taken back to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). In the film, Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, seemingly sacrificed herself by bringing down Mount Wundagore on herself.

However, the scene in VisionQuest offers a different twist. A hooded figure approaches the rubble and uses his powers to lift it, seemingly freeing Wanda. The figure appears to be Victor von Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr), setting the stage for a possible connection between the series and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

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The mysterious character is also heard saying, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.”

VisionQuest Finale Teases Scarlet Witch's Return

Wanda's possible return had been a subject of speculation throughout the season. The series repeatedly hinted that the character might still be alive, without offering a definitive answer.

Ahead of the finale, fans had also speculated that Olsen could reprise her role in Avengers: Doomsday, particularly given Scarlet Witch's close and romantic relationship with Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics.

Billy And Tommy Reunite In VisionQuest Finale

Apart from the Scarlet Witch tease, the finale also brought Wanda's sons, Billy Maximoff and Tommy, together.

Billy, played by Joe Locke, was born during WandaVision and later assumed the identity and body of Billy Kaplan, an Eastview teenager who died in a car accident. The character later appeared as a grown-up in Agatha All Along.

In the VisionQuest finale, Billy uses his powers to bring his brother Tommy, played by Ruaridh Mollica, into the body of a foster child named Tommy Shepherd, who died in a swimming pool tragedy. Billy hopes that reuniting the brothers will help them find their father, Vision.

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All About Avengers: Doomsday

Made under the direction of Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will release in theatres on Dec. 18. The film will bring together characters from different corners of the Marvel multiverse, including the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the Avengers, as multiple realities collide against the growing threat of Victor von Doom.

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