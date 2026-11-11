'Om Shanti Om Can't Be Made Again': Writer Mayur Puri On Possibility Of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film's Sequel

It has been almost two decades since Om Shanti Om hit theatres, but several scenes from the film remain fresh in the minds of fans. Released on November 9, 2007, the romantic drama went on to become one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Now, as the film completes 19 years, fans have continued to express their desire for a sequel.

While filmmaker Farah Khan has not announced any plans to take the story forward, the film's writer, Mayur Puri, recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Om Shanti Om 2.

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In an interview with Zoom, Mayur said that a sequel could be a highly profitable venture for Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and the makers but feels that recreating the magic of the original would be nearly impossible.

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He said, “Agar Om Shanti Om ki sequel banti hai toh aap baaki ke Rs 100 crore ke records ko bhul jao (Forget the Rs 100 crore box office record if Om Shanti Om gets a sequel). Voh toh Rs 300 crore ki film banegi aur opening bhi kamaal ki lagegi (It would be a Rs 300 crore film and would take a bumper opening). Business-wise, it completely makes sense for Shah Rukh Khan to make it and Farah Khan to direct it. I will be very scared to attempt that.”

Mayur Puri Says Om Shanti Om Can Never Be Made Again

Comparing the film to his grandmother's homemade panjiri, the writer explained how some things cannot be recreated, even when the same recipe is followed.

He explained, “Some things are organically registered in our memories. My nani would make panjiri without measuring the ingredients. The taste was fantastic. If I give the same recipe to a five-star hotel's chef, he would not be able to match the taste. Om Shanti Om is like my nani's panjiri. It can't be made again.”

Mayur further said that a sequel could offer an extension of the Om Shanti Om universe and that Farah Khan would undoubtedly make an entertaining film. However, he requested audiences not to compare it with the original if the sequel is ever made.

He added, “You can expect an extension of Om Shanti Om's world. Sholay cannot be remade. A similar output is not possible”

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About Om Shanti Om

Made under the direction of Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone's debut in the Bollywood industry. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It was Farah's second directorial venture after Main Hoon Na.

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