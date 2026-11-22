The world is changing sooner than anyone of us could've imagined given the advancements in AI and how work has changed with multiple roles becoming redundant especially in the technology development environment. However, one question remained on whether employees enjoying more time off can deliver better without compromising on productivity?

And American entrepreneur Kristen Hadeed, founder and former CEO of cleaning company Student Maid, believes so. In an article for Fast Company, she shared four workplace changes that allowed her team to work fewer days while maintaining performance standards.

Hadeed, an author and leadership consultant, said she once believed long working hours were essential for success. However, her experiences prompted her to rethink workplace policies and prioritise employee well-being alongside business results.

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What changed? I did

Explaining how her leadership approach evolved, which led her to making certain changes at the company are mentioned below:

1. Six Weeks Of Company-Wide Breaks

Hadeed introduced six weeks of annual company-wide breaks, allowing employees to disconnect without worrying about pending emails or colleagues covering their responsibilities. The company closed for one week at the end of each of the first three quarters and three weeks toward the end of the year. While the arrangement occasionally meant turning down business opportunities, Hadeed believed the benefits outweigh the potential revenue loss.

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2. Four-Day Workweek

Employees now follow a four-day workweek and can choose which weekday they want off. The flexibility comes with clear expectations: staff must maintain updated leave calendars, communicate regularly and meet deadlines. Hadeed follows the same arrangement, reinforcing her belief that leaders should practise the policies they introduce.

3. Separate Leave For Personal Needs And Vacations

The company replaced its earlier approach to unlimited paid time off with two categories: 'human time' and vacation time. Human time covers illness, medical appointments, mental health needs and other personal commitments. Employees can take this leave without seeking permission but must coordinate with colleagues when necessary. Vacation time is intended for complete disconnection from work, with advance planning to ensure responsibilities are covered.

4. Fully Paid Sabbaticals

Hadeed introduced paid sabbaticals for employees completing five years with the company. Eligible staff can take four to six weeks of fully paid leave every five years, depending on their tenure. The policy was designed to recognise long-serving employees and encourage retention. One question arises about how she managed to maintain productivity of her team despite offering additional time off? Hadeed maintained that strict accountability through quarterly 360-degree performance review and open communication, helped resolve most issues.

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When employees were encouraged to address workplace concerns within 24 hours, managers intervened when performance or deadlines were affected. Hadeed believes these changes have helped employees return to work with greater energy and commitment. Her central argument remianed that productivity should be measured by results rather than hours spent working, and that greater flexibility can coexist with high performance expectations.

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