Juventus will take on Venezia in Matchday 12 of the Italian Serie A 2026-27 season on Sunday, November 22, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Luciano Spalletti's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches when they return to league action after the international break.

Juventus head into the contest after recording positive results in their recent outings and will aim to collect three points at home.

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Venezia, meanwhile, arrived in Turin after registering a victory in their previous Serie A match. The visitors are currently in the relegation zone and will be keen to build on that result as they look to improve their position in the standings.

Juventus will also have to manage a few injury concerns ahead of the encounter. Head coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed that Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez will miss the match, while the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Juventus vs Venezia: Match Date And Time

The Juventus vs Venezia Serie A 2026-27 match will take place on Sunday, November 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Juventus vs Venezia: Venue

The Matchday 12 encounter will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Where To Watch Juventus vs Venezia Serie A 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Juventus vs Venezia Serie A 2026-27 match will be available on the Unite8 Sports channels in India.

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Where To Watch Juventus vs Venezia Serie A 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Juventus vs Venezia Serie A 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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