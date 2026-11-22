India's oil and gas import burden surged in October, with the net import bill jumping 60% year-on-year to $16 billion as elevated crude prices outweighed relatively modest growth in import volumes, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The country's net oil and gas import bill stood at $10 billion in October 2025. Crude oil imports accounted for the bulk of the increase, with the import bill climbing to $19.5 billion from $10.4 billion a year ago. Import volumes rose 11% during the month to 23.3 million tonnes. LNG imports were valued at $1.3 billion, while exports of petroleum products fetched $6.3 billion.

Brent crude averaged $124.77 a barrel in October, compared with $64.75 a year earlier and $116.77 in September. The Indian crude basket averaged $119.91 per barrel during the month, up sharply from $65.08 a year ago.

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For the April-October period, India's net oil and gas import bill widened to $97.7 billion from $70.3 billion in the corresponding period last year. While crude import volumes increased just 2.7%, the total import cost rose to $111 billion from $72.3 billion, reflecting the sharp rise in global oil prices.

LPG demand remained weak. Consumption fell 12.3% in October and was down 15.1% during April-October. PPAC data showed the number of active domestic LPG consumers declined to 32.6 crore as of November 1 from 33.4 crore at the start of the financial year.

Private-sector LPG imports contracted 83.8% in October and 97.3% in the first seven months of the fiscal year. Sales of packed domestic LPG by state-run oil marketing companies fell 11.8%, while bulk LPG sales dropped 49.1%. Auto LPG, however, bucked the trend, posting 23.9% growth.

Petroleum product imports declined 41.2% in October and were down 49.3% in the fiscal year to date. PPAC attributed the sharp drop largely to lower imports of LPG, pet coke and fuel oil.

The International Energy Agency, in its World Energy Outlook 2026, noted that LPG imports fell by more than half during the first two months of disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Among major fuels, diesel consumption rose 12% year-on-year to 8.5 million tonnes in October, while petrol and bitumen consumption increased 3.5% and 16.5%, respectively. Overall petroleum product consumption rose 2.7% to 20.5 million tonnes during the month. However, cumulative consumption for April-October remained 3.2% lower at 134.2 million tonnes.

Natural gas demand continued to soften, with consumption falling 7.27% year-on-year to 5,707 million standard cubic metres in October. LNG imports also declined 6.94% to 3,014 million standard cubic metres.

India's refineries processed 24.1 million tonnes of crude oil in October, up 7.1% from a year earlier, equivalent to about 5.7 million barrels a day. Imported crude accounted for 22 million tonnes of refinery throughput, while domestic production contributed 2.1 million tonnes. As a result, imports met 88.7% of the country's crude requirement during the month.

Domestic crude and condensate production stood at 2.3 million tonnes, while India's dependence on imported natural gas was 52.8% in October.

PPAC data also showed ethanol blending in petrol remained at 20% during the month.

(with inputs from PTI)

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