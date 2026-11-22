Wall Street indices have suffered major losses in the last few weeks, with Nasdaq having erased its 2026 gains and the S&P 500, along with Dow Jones Industrial Average entering correction territory after Friday's close.

On Friday, all three indices settled in the red, with Nasdaq down over 5%, S&P 500 down nearly 4%, and Dow Jones down 2%. Here are five factors responsible for US stocks' weakness:

Anthropic IPO

Anthropic raised its offering amount a day prior to going public, even as sentiments mellowed around AI-related stocks. The shares of the Claude chatbot maker made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday after they opened at $111.50, up 34% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $83.

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However, the stock was quick to tumble and fell 10% on Friday, extending their decline following a record-breaking Nasdaq debut

The weakness was not limited to Anthropic. Shares of semiconductor companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also traded lower on Friday. Technology heavyweights and cloud infrastructure providers Amazon and Microsoft were similarly under pressure.

Analysts have offered a mixed assessment of Anthropic's prospects following its blockbuster listing, highlighting both its long-term potential and the risks associated with its valuation.

Seaport Research described Anthropic as an "incredible company" but cautioned that its valuation demands an equally significant leap of faith from investors. The brokerage assigned a neutral rating to the stock, flagging concerns about the company's revenue growth.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Sinks 10% On First Full-Day Of Trading Post Nasdaq Debut As AI Jitters Spooks Wall Street

Nvidia's Sea Of Scandals

October 29 seemed like any other day on Wall Street till it wasn't. An international spy-affair saga involving Jensen Huang dropped suddenly and Nvidia, the largest company in the world at that time, was in a tizzy.

Three weeks later, shares of semiconductor giants and chip manufacturers have seen a deep erosion, dragging Wall Street's tech-mapper Nasdaq Composite Index into the correction territory.

The latest blow to the chipmaker's shares has come after a Reuters report said that the company was under Securities and Exchange Commission's lens for some accounting gaps.

The new SEC investigation adds more to the pile of scandals haunting the chip manufacturer currently, although, why exactly it was opened is yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ: Scandal, Bubble Fears, And A Nearly 14% Drop In Nasdaq: How The AI Trade Cracked In Under Three Weeks

S&P 500's Technical Turn

The S&P 500 careened below its 200-day moving average on Tuesday — a level often seen as a security cushion for long-term trend — and made a break of it on Thursday.

This trend, according to Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel turned a lot of Wall Street investors like commodity trading advisors — into automatic sellers on the market.

Inflation Fangs Dig Deeper Into Fed

The Iran conflict has sent energy prices soaring, and while they have cooled off since the US midterm election result, they still remain elevated along with inflation concerns.

Costs for goods and services rose more than expected in October, with the consumer price index rising 0.4% for the month as per Bureau of Labor Statistics data. This proved to be fresh warning signs for the Federal Reserve in its fight to lower inflation.

The central bank had skipped one rate hike after its September revision, but experts are now factoring in a higher increase to catch up.

Earnings, AI Trade Slow Down

Signs of a slowdown in AI trade were visible way before Friday's grim feats on the Wall Street.

"Since June, we have seen a significant de-rating of companies levered to the AI infrastructure theme, which are most sensitive to shifts in the investment outlook and had been the biggest market beneficiaries in the first half of 2026," Goldman Sachs said in a research report.

Although, Goldman Sachs added that robust profits, and a rising share of income going to listed companies, have helped keep both the imbalances and the deep valuation excesses that were seen in 1990 at bay.

"The key question in this cycle is whether the market is correctly assessing how much of the recent acceleration in profits, which has taken S&P 500 earnings to a record high relative to GDP, will prove persistent, especially as the investment cycle itself fades," GS pointed out.

The brokerage expects investment growth impulse or additional AI investment as a share of GDP by early 2027, marking a three-pronged test for the markets, according to GS.





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