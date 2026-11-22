Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, has had almost identical sell-offs ahead of two of the grandest initial public offerings on the Wall Street this year.

Bitcoin prices dropped 22.7% within a month ahead of the much-awaited Anthropic IPO, similar to the 22.3% drop it suffered in the month leading up to the SpaceX public offer. Ether declined 25.3% during the 30 days preceding Anthropic's listing and 28% in the same time frame ahead of SpaceX.

What Does This Mean?

Does the near-identical fall signal competing demand for investor capital? Are traders rotating out of crypto to make room for big IPO investments? While experts believe both to be likely explanations, neither can be confirmed for certain. Besides, Crypto has been under pressure from ETF outflows, leverage, macro uncertainty and broader risk-off sentiment.

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“Liquidity events can elevate correlations across asset classes quickly,” Matthew Sheffield, chief investment officer at the ether treasury firm Sharplink was quoted by CNBC as saying. What he implied is that stocks, value stocks, oil, gold, crypto all sold off as traders sold assets to buy shares in the secondary market.

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Since Oct 2026, Bitcoin has fallen over 35%, and declined for seven consecutive weeks to touch 55,000 for the first time since Sept 2024. The cryptocurrency is now down over 56% from all-time highs, after what was the largest correction since 2022 crypto bear market.

Global crypto market capitalisation has slid 31% year-to-date to $2.1 trillion, as bitcoin still makes up of majority of the crypto market.

Going ahead, a reversal in spot Bitcoin ETF outflows, recovery in institutional demand, and supportive Regulatory developments can trigger a recovery in bitcoin.

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