Scene, the Suriya-starrer continues making a significant impression on domestic and international audiences as the Tamil action-comedy enters its third week in cinemas. Despite progressing further into its theatrical journey, the film has continued to maintain a steady performance on the silver screen.

Movie's Gross collection

The film has recorded a domestic net collection of Rs 1.35 crore on Day 16, with screenings across 731 shows. According to the Sacnilk data, its total domestic net earnings have reached Rs 149.07 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at Rs 173.17 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor generating Rs 1.10 crore through 499 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu-dubbed version added another Rs 25 lakh from 232 screenings, showcasing the film's reach beyond its original-language audience.

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The film also maintained its performance in the international market, collecting around Rs 25 lakh on Day 16. This brings its collective international gross earnings to Rs 89.25 crore. With these figures included, Scene's worldwide gross earnings climbed to Rs 262.42 crore, further strengthening its overall box office position.

With the consistent interest of the Audience, an estimated 1,02,492 tickets sold on Day 16 alone. Across its theatrical run so far, the film has recorded approximately 1.13 crore ticket sales.

What is the film about?

With its combination of action, comedy and suspense, Scene is a Tamil-language movie written and directed by filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. The producer of the movie is Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

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The storyline revolves around a police officer Inbaraj whose past returns to haunt his present. When he is compelled to revisit an investigation that remained unresolved for several years, he finds himself caught in a complicated situation. As he attempts to uncover the truth behind the old case, an unexpected challenge emerges, taking the narrative in a new direction.

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