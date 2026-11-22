India's primary market is set to see two new initial public offerings (IPOs) open for subscription in the coming week, with Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries and Foodlink F&B Holdings among the companies lined up to tap the market.

Meanwhile, Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will enter their third day of subscription on Monday, Nov. 23, which is also the last day for investors to place bids in the two issues.

Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries IPO

Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries IPO will open for subscription on Nov. 25 and close on Nov. 27. The company plans to raise Rs 93.66 crore through the public issue, which will comprise a fresh issue of shares.

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The IPO is scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 2. Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries operates in the sugar sector. The price band finalised for the IPO is between Rs 130 and Rs 142 per share.

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Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO is a mainline IPO that will open for subscription on Nov. 26 and close on Nov. 30. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 192 crore and an offer for sale of 88.35 lakh shares. The price band and total issue size are yet to be announced.

Foodlink F&B Holdings operates in the catering and hospitality sector, with businesses spanning event catering, casual dining restaurants, cloud kitchens, banquets, and integrated food and beverage services. The company has operations in India and the United Arab Emirates.

The IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 3.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO will enter Day 3 of subscription on Nov. 23 and close the same day. The Rs 8,981.12 crore issue opened on Nov. 19 and has a price band of Rs 129 to Rs 136 per share. The IPO had received an overall subscription of 0.10 times as of 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Watrana Rentals IPO

Watrana Rentals IPO will also enter its third day of bidding on Nov. 23, which is the final day of the issue. The Rs 120.10 crore SME IPO opened on Nov. 19, with a price band of Rs 232 to Rs 245 per share. The IPO received 9.27 times subscription until the same period.

Both Mahanadi Coalfields and Watrana Rentals will close for subscription on Monday, Nov. 23.

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