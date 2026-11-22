Ramayana Part 1 continues its impressive theatrical journey as the movie is crossing the Rs 900 crore mark in domestic net collections within its third week. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this mythological epic has maintained a strong presence at the big screen while attracting audiences across multiple languages.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the latest box office figures, the film's domestic earning is Rs 27.40 crore on Day 17, with screenings across 15,851 shows nationwide. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, generating Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows.

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Malayalam added Rs 2.75 crore through 838 shows, while Tamil contributed Rs 2 crore from 601 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 1.65 crore across 411 shows, and Telugu brought in another Rs 75 lakh from 448 screenings.

With these earnings, Ramayana Part 1 has accumulated approximately Rs 906.90 crore net revenue in India . Its total India gross collection has reached Rs 1,083.70 crore, reflecting its continued commercial performance during the third week of release.

The film has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. International shows contributed another Rs 10 crore on Day 17, taking the cumulative overseas gross to Rs 533 crore. Consequently, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to nearly Rs 1,616.70 crore. It recorded an average earning of Rs 17,286 per show during the latest reporting period.

About Ramayana Part 1

Produced by Namit Malhotra', the film brings the ancient Indian saga to the silver screen through cinematic adaptation. The first instalment arrived in theatres on November 5 under Tiwari's direction.

Alongside its leading cast, the movie features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Its storyline follows Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his departure from Ayodhya.

The narrative progresses towards the defining moment when Ravana abducts Sita, concluding with Rama's determination to bring her back. The production also brings together internationally recognised creative talent.

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Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated on the music, while renowned action specialists Terry Notary and Guy Norris have handled the action choreography.

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