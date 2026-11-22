Brent crude has fallen roughly 28% from its recent highs, but prices around $91 a barrel remain too high to provide meaningful relief to the Indian economy.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Gautam Chhaocharia, Head of Global Markets at UBS India, said the recent decline in oil prices was an improvement, but crude remained above the levels assumed in UBS's inflation forecast for FY27. He said a further and sustained decline would be needed to ease pressure on imported inflation, the current account and the rupee.

"Not yet a tailwind and in fact still a drag," Chhaocharia said, referring to the impact of current oil prices on India.

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Why Brent At $91 Is Still A Concern For India

UBS's FY27 inflation forecast of 4.8% was based on an assumption that Brent crude would average $80-85 a barrel. With prices around $91, crude remains above the level factored into the brokerage's projections.

Chhaocharia said a sustained decline from current levels could provide meaningful relief to the economy by reducing imported inflation and easing pressure on the current account and the rupee.

Lower crude prices could also benefit sectors sensitive to oil prices, including airlines, automobile companies, consumer businesses and oil marketing companies.

UBS Sees Brent Averaging $80 In 2027, But Flags Geopolitical Risks

UBS's base case is for crude oil to average around $80 a barrel through 2027. However, Chhaocharia said the risks remained tilted to the upside because of geopolitical tensions and the possibility of supply disruptions.

India's diversified sourcing arrangements and energy infrastructure offer some protection against supply risks. However, a renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could quickly reverse some of the potential benefits of lower oil prices.

Such a development could put pressure on inflation, the rupee and corporate earnings, limiting the economic gains from the recent fall in crude prices.

For India, the extent and sustainability of the decline in oil prices will matter more than the recent fall from their highs.

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