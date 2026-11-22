The fifth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will take place on Sunday, November 22, with several teams returning to action in India's domestic T20 competition.

The tournament features 38 teams divided into the Elite and Plate divisions, with matches being played across multiple venues.

The fifth round will see several interesting fixtures, including Delhi taking on Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir facing Punjab, Karnataka meeting Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu playing Bihar.

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A total of 32 teams are competing in the Elite division, which is divided into four groups of eight teams each. The remaining six teams are part of the Plate division.

The top two teams from each Elite group will advance to the Super League stage, while the top two teams in the Plate competition will qualify for the Plate final.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Fifth Round Schedule

The fifth round will feature matches across the Elite and Plate divisions on November 22. Some of the key fixtures include Delhi facing Haryana, Punjab taking on Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka playing Chandigarh.

The scheduled matches include:

Elite Division Fixtures

Time (IST) Match 8:00 AM Vidarbha vs Gujarat 8:30 AM Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura 9:00 AM Railways vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Rajasthan vs Mizoram 11:00 AM Bengal vs Baroda 11:00 AM Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai 11:00 AM Delhi vs Haryana 11:00 AM Kerala vs Puducherry 12:30 PM Uttarakhand vs Hyderabad 12:45 PM Madhya Pradesh vs Maharashtra 1:30 PM Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab 1:30 PM Karnataka vs Chandigarh 4:30 PM Assam vs Andhra 4:30 PM Goa vs Odisha 4:30 PM Tamil Nadu vs Bihar 4:30 PM Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand

Plate Division Fixtures

Time (IST) Match 8:00 AM Services vs Manipur 8:00 AM Sikkim vs Meghalaya 12:30 PM Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Telecast?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. However, not every match of the tournament will be available on television.

Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Live Streaming?

Selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Defending Champions

Jharkhand are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their maiden title in the 2025-26 season after defeating Haryana by 69 runs in the final.

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Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the title win, scoring 101 runs off 49 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 262/3. Anukul Roy was named Player of the Tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Tournament Final

The 2026-27 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will conclude on December 6, with the final scheduled after the Super League stage. The Plate division final will take place on November 24.

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