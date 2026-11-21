Hackers have allegedly secured unauthorised access to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), according to a report by Fox News citing sources. This marks the second cyberattack against the agency within months.

The FBI is probing the incident to determine the entry point of the breach, while it is unclear whether any information was compromised, it added.

The NCIC database is a key tool to share information, which helps federal, state and local authorities to track fugitives, monitor registered sex offenders, verify whether someone has failed a gun background check, among many other things.

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President Donald Trump said he had "just heard" about the hack, the report said "I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," Trump added.

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Prior to this, a group called ShinyHunters hacked into the FBI's job portal website in September with the motive to secure sensitive employment data. The group, typically known for extortion plots, claimed that it gained unauthorised access to sensitive information linked to nearly every FBI agent, including details such as names, home addresses, Social Security numbers, assignments and even names of family members in few cases.

On October 8, Canadian cybersecurity executive Edward Dubrovsky was arrested and faces federal extortion conspiracy charges linked to the FBI's probe on ShinyHunters, Reuters reported. A day later, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of ShinyHunters "suspected co-conspirator."

"This is the latest arrest this FBI has made in a matter of days involving this network, as we work non-stop to dismantle the group, pursue new leads and evidence, and act quickly," the Fox News report quoted Patel. "We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt what's left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."

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