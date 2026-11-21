Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has ventured into politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and securing a place in its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin named Chahal to the party's OBC wing during a wider organisational reshuffle, opening a new innings for the cricketer away from the sport.

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Chahal, who hails from Haryana, is among India's prominent limited-overs leg-spinners. He made his international debut in 2016 and went on to represent India in both One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

He was also part of India's squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, further establishing his credentials as an accomplished performer in white-ball cricket.

Chahal has carved out an impressive record in the IPL, featuring for teams including Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Renowned for his knack for dismantling batting line-ups, the wrist-spinner has consistently troubled opposition batters with his variations and knack for striking at crucial moments.

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His association with the IPL has also helped him build a considerable public profile beyond international cricket, making his latest organisational appointment a notable development.

The BJP has been expanding and restructuring its organisational teams across various fronts, including its OBC Morcha, as part of efforts to strengthen its political outreach.

Chahal's inclusion in the party's national OBC Morcha team brings a prominent sporting personality into its organisational framework.

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