The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in the third and final match of their three-game series on Sunday, November 22, in Auckland.

Led by Sanjay, India will look to finish the series on a winning note after securing a 3-2 victory in the opening match. The second encounter between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday, leaving India with a 1-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand took the lead twice in the second match through Dylan Thomas (25th minute) and Sam Hiha (56th minute).

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However, India fought back on both occasions, with Angad Bir Singh scoring in the 35th minute and captain Sanjay converting a penalty corner in the 57th minute to earn a draw.

The three-match series is a part of celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The historic link goes back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey side led by legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand.

The final match will give both teams another chance to test their players and end the centenary series on a high.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Date

The third and final match of the India vs New Zealand men's hockey series will be played on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Time

The India vs New Zealand third hockey match will begin at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM local time in Auckland, New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Venue

The third match will be played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Telecast?

There is no officially confirmed information about the live television broadcast of the India vs New Zealand third hockey match in India.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming?

The third match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

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However, live streaming availability for viewers in India has not been officially confirmed.

Indian viewers should check the official Hockey India and Black Sticks platforms for any updates regarding streaming availability.

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