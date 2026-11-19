The Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 is set to begin on Thursday, November 19, with six teams competing for the continental title.

Hosts India will be joined by China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand in the ninth edition of the tournament. The competition will be held at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, and will conclude on November 28.

India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2024. The Indian women's hockey team has also lifted the title in 2016 and 2023, making it a three-time champion.

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Led by Salima Tete, the hosts will aim to defend their crown and secure a third consecutive title. The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each team facing the other five sides once. The top four teams in the standings will qualify for the semi-finals.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Participating Teams

India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand will compete in the tournament.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Full Schedule (All timings Are in IST)

Date Match Time November 19 China vs Thailand 2:30 PM November 19 Japan vs South Korea 4:45 PM November 19 India vs Malaysia 7:00 PM November 21 China vs Malaysia 2:30 PM November 21 Thailand vs Japan 4:45 PM November 21 India vs South Korea 7:00 PM November 22 Japan vs China 12:45 PM November 22 South Korea vs Malaysia 3:00 PM November 22 Thailand vs India 5:15 PM November 24 South Korea vs Thailand 2:30 PM November 24 Malaysia vs Japan 4:45 PM November 24 India vs China 7:00 PM November 25 Malaysia vs Thailand 2:30 PM November 25 China vs South Korea 4:45 PM November 25 Japan vs India 7:00 PM November 27 Fifth-place match 2:00 PM November 27 Semi-final 1 4:30 PM November 27 Semi-final 2 7:00 PM November 28 Bronze-medal match 4:30 PM November 28 Final 7:00 PM

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Venue

All matches of the tournament will be played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be available on Star Sports 2 in India.

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Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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