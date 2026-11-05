Olympian MM Somaya's House Burgled in Bengaluru, Rare International Hockey Medals Among Items Stolen

Four international hockey medals, including a gold from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, were stolen from former India player MM Somaya's residence in Bengaluru, police said. Two special teams have been formed to trace the suspects, according to NDTV.

The burglary occurred at the 67-year-old Olympian's house within Indiranagar police station limits while he was away with his family in Kodagu, according to the first information report.

Somaya and his family left for Kodagu at around 5 am on October 25. On October 28, at approximately 7.15 am, his neighbour Narayanan noticed that the front door was open and alerted him, suspecting a burglary.

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CCTV footage from a neighbouring house showed two unidentified people entering the residence at around 2.34 am on October 28, according to the complaint. One wore a blue shirt and the other a red shirt. The suspects allegedly broke open the door before entering and escaping with the valuables.

The stolen medals include Somaya's Moscow Olympics gold, a silver from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a bronze from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

The complaint also lists two silver cups weighing 72 grams each, a 10-gram gold bangle, six silver spoons weighing a combined 200 grams, an 80-gram silver pot, an eight-gram gold coin and Rs 30,000 in cash among the stolen property.

The estimated value of the stolen items, excluding the sporting medals, is Rs 3.53 lakh, according to the complaint. No monetary value has been assigned to the four medals in that estimate.

Somaya has sought the arrest of those responsible, recovery of the stolen belongings and appropriate legal action. Police have registered a case against two unidentified people. The two special teams are working to trace the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

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