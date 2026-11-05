Ladaku: Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Reunite For Another Inspiring Real-Life Story, Film To Release Next Year

The National Award-winning team of actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have come together for another project based on an inspirational story. Titled Ladaku, the project is described as ‘a heart-tugging, inspiring film.' The makers also announced the worldwide theatrical release date of the family entertainer.

On Wednesday, Ananya Birla's Birla Studios took to their Instagram handle and revealed that Ladaku will release in theatres worldwide on June 18, 2027.

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The makers wrote, “Ananya Birla's Birla Studios announces June 18th as the theatrical release date of Kartik Aaryan starrer Ladaku, directed by Kabir Khan!”

“The National-award winning golden team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have joined hands with Birla Studios for this heart-tugging, inspiring film titled ‘Ladaku,'” they added.

All about Ladaku

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment. Ladaku also marks Kartik Aaryan's debut as a producer under his banner, Dopamine Studios.

Ladaku narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope, the makers said. Other details about the film's story, supporting cast, and crew are currently under wraps for now.

Kartik and Kabir Khan's previous collaboration

The actor and filmmaker first came together for the 2024 sports drama, Chandu Champion. Inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic medalist, Murlikant Petkar, the film was not a commercial success, but it received widespread appreciation and recognition from critics.

With Chandu Champion, Kartik won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor shared the award at the 72nd National Awards with Malayalam screen legend Mammootty, who was honoured for his performance in Bramayugam.

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Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Captain India. Made under the direction of Shimit Amin, best known for helming Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India and Nana Patekar's Ab Tak Chhappan, the film is said to be inspired by real-life events and is being mounted as a thriller drama.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios alongside Dopamine Studios, the film is slated to release in 2027.

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