Diwali Stock Picks 2026: Titan, BSE Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Bets For Samvat 2083

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has picked 10 stocks across banking, ports, jewellery, capital markets, auto components, engineering and pharmaceuticals for Samvat 2083, with potential upside of up to 41% from current market prices (CMP).

Its Diwali picks include Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, BSE, SPR Auto Components, Shaily Engineering, Arvind, Unimech Aerospace and Symbiotec Pharmalab.

SPR Auto Components is leading the charts, with a target price of Rs 6,150. This indicates an upside of 41% from its market price of Rs 4,374. Arvind follows closely, with a target of Rs 670, implying a potential upside of 37%. Titan and Unimech Aerospace have target prices of Rs 6,000 and Rs 2,138, respectively, indicating an upside of 35% each.

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Shaily Engineering has a target price of Rs 4,074, suggesting 29% upside, while Eternal has a target of Rs 420, indicating 22% upside. BSE has a target price of Rs 4,000, implying 14% upside.

The brokerage has also picked Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and Symbiotec Pharmalab, with target prices of Rs 500, Rs 2,130 and Rs 1,430, respectively. The projected upside for these stocks stands at 8%, 15% and 15%, respectively.

Motilal Oswal's Outlook For Samvat 2083

Motilal Oswal expects Indian equities to see a recovery in earnings growth in FY27, with Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) forecasted to grow 16% in FY27 and 14% in FY28, compared with 5% in FY26.

The broker's said Nifty valuations at 17.5 times forward earnings are around 16% below their long-term average. However, it recommends a selective approach to stock picking, especially in the broader market, as Small Cap valuations remain above their historical average.

Moreover, Motilal Oswal has picked four investment themes for Samvat 2083, which include BFSI and capital markets, manufacturing, global outsourcing and exports, and discretionary consumption and digital businesses.

Why Motilal Oswal Likes These Stocks

The brokerage's banking bets are supported by expectations of loan growth and margin recovery. Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to benefit from advances growth and the deployment of surplus foreign currency deposits, while Adani Ports is positioned to benefit from capacity additions, cargo growth and acquisitions.

The brokerges expects Titan to gain from organised jewellery demand and store expansion in the consumption space, while Eternal's growth is linked to food delivery and quick commerce through Zomato and Blinkit.

Its manufacturing bets include SPR Auto Components, Shaily Engineering and Unimech Aerospace, where capacity additions, new platforms, order books and diversification are expected to drive growth. Arvind is well-placed to benefit from its garments and advanced materials businesses.

BSE is a play on rising participation in capital markets, while Symbiotec Pharmalab is expanding its pharmaceutical business from steroid-based ingredients into contract drug development and complex injectables.

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