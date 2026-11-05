Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Churchill Brothers will take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Thursday, November 5, with the hosts looking to return to winning ways and the visitors aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

Churchill Brothers began their ISL campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC but have since suffered consecutive defeats against East Bengal FC (0-4) and Punjab FC (2-3).

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have made an encouraging start to the season.

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The Highlanders remain unbeaten after four matches, collecting eight points and sitting second in the standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru FC in their previous outing after conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Match Date, Time

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Thursday, November 5. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Venue

The Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Recent Form

Churchill Brothers have registered one win and two defeats in their opening three matches of the season. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC before suffering a 0-4 defeat against East Bengal FC. They then lost 2-3 to Punjab FC in their most recent outing.

Sebastián Gutiérrez has been one of the bright spots for the Red Machines, scoring three goals in as many appearances. However, their defensive struggles will be a major concern heading into this fixture.

NorthEast United have collected eight points from their first four matches, with two wins and two draws.

The Highlanders have scored six goals and conceded just twice so far. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, where a 93rd-minute equaliser denied them all three points.

Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 1

Churchill Brothers: 0

NorthEast United: 1

Draw: 0

Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Churchill Brothers Vs NorthEast United: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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