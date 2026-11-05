Bhuvan Bam To Return With Dhindora Season 2 On November 20

Actor and creator Bhuvan Bam is bringing the BB Ki Vines universe back with Dhindora Season 2, promising a full-fledged comedy-drama packed with laugh-out-loud moments, outrageous situations, and non-stop entertainment.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, the much-awaited new season will premiere on Netflix on November 20.

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Season 1 was a landmark moment for creator-led storytelling in India, with Bhuvan bringing multiple characters to life within one interconnected universe, while season 2 carries that legacy forward, putting the spotlight firmly on Titu Mama and taking Dhindora to a global stage, the press release stated.

Revealing what the audience can expect from season two, Bhuvan Bam shared, “Dhindora began on as a chaotic, and deeply relatable world, and Season 2 takes that heart and humour to a much bigger canvas. Bringing it to Netflix lets us share these characters with a wider audience without losing the cultural specificity that made the show feel like home. I'm so excited for long-time fans and new viewers to dive into this next chapter.”

Praising Bhuvan Bam's instinct for storytelling and his versatility as an actor to pull off nine characters himself in this series, Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami said, “We are excited to welcome to Netflix a never-before-seen ensemble featuring Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer, and Bancho, and every avatar played by Bhuvan Bam in his cult fan-favourite, Dhindora. Season 2 is premiering exclusively on Netflix on the 20th of Nov and will be an absolute treat for fans of Bhuvan Bam and his much-anticipated flagship series Dhindora. This is a unique dimension within our slate and the comedy genre and it crystallises key fan favourite tones, styles and punches from BBK Vines across the 8 episodes of this series.”

“What excites us about this partnership is Bhuvan's instinct for storytelling, how deeply he understands his audience and how versatile he is as an actor, to be able to pull off 9 characters himself in this series. With Dhindora 2 returning after 5 years we wanted to give that voice a bigger canvas while keeping the humour, heart and irreverence that make Dhindora unmistakably his,” she added.

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All About Dhindhora 2

With an Rs 11 crore loss to contend with and family equations hanging in the balance, the lovable Titu Mama has his hands full. The show will revolve around his efforts to make peace with his in-laws, leading to a whole new storm.

The new season promises a riotous adventure in which Titu Mama may just find himself on the receiving end of his own dhindora, the makers said. Mark your calendars! Dhindora Season 2 is all set to premiere on November 20 on Netflix.

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