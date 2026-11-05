Lloyds Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 41.7% to Rs 13.7 Crore, Revenue Jumps 70.5%

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. reported a 41.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.7 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing on Thursday, even as its revenue surged 70.5% to Rs 693.9 crore from Rs 406.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 50.4 crore from Rs 24.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, while Ebitda margin expanded to 7.3% from 5.9% during the same period.

Engineering Segment Leads Revenue

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During the September quarter, the engineering segment contributed revenue of Rs 583.6 crore, compared with Rs 309.4 crore a year ago. Steel segment revenue stood at Rs 110.1 crore, while electrical segment revenue came in at Rs 50.7 crore, up from Rs 37.82 crore a year ago.

Board Approves Forfeiture Of 3.35 Lakh Shares

Alongside the financial results, the company's board approved the forfeiture of 3,35,552 partly paid-up equity shares on which shareholders failed to pay the outstanding First and Final Call Money within the prescribed timelines.

The company said the decision was taken after due notices and opportunities were provided to the concerned shareholders. Consequently, the shares stand forfeited, and all amounts already paid towards them will also stand forfeited in accordance with applicable laws and the terms of issue.

Lloyds Enterprise Share Price Performance

With the sharp decline in Q2 profit, the stock price also came under pressure, declining 2.34% at around 2 p.m., to trade at Rs 61.69 apiece on the NSE, defying the broader market rally as well.

The stock opened at Rs 64.38 compared to its previous close at Rs 63.18 on the NSE, and even rose to Rs 64.6 apiece earlier in today's session.

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