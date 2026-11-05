Built In Pune, Bound for the Future: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric SUV Arrives, Watch Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, November 4, announced the rollout of the locally manufactured Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric SUV from the company's Chakan plant in Pune. Priced at Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is part of Mercedes-Benz India's effort to expand its electric vehicle lineup in the country. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-November.

In a post on X, Fadnavis called the rollout a milestone for Maharashtra's automotive industry. "Global luxury. Local muscle. Electric future. Maharashtra isn't just keeping up with the future. It's driving it!" he said.

ALSO READ: November Car Launch Calendar: Four New Models To Watch And What To Expect

Fadnavis took to X to describe the rollout as a special moment, coming nearly a decade after he inaugurated the Chakan plant's expansion in 2015. He said Maharashtra's plans go beyond automobile manufacturing, with the state looking to attract investment in electric vehicles, battery technology, semiconductors, automotive AI, advanced electronics and research and development.

"Our EV policy targets 30% electric vehicle registrations by 2030, with a focus on expanding charging infrastructure, promoting battery recycling and building a complete EV ecosystem spanning manufacturing, software development and research in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, India is moving beyond adopting global technologies to developing and manufacturing them. Maharashtra is at the forefront of this transformation. The goal is to take Maharashtra from a manufacturing powerhouse to a global innovation hub and from an automotive leader to a world leader in future mobility, taking the best of Chakan to the world," he added.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Price, Range and Specifications

The India-spec GLC 400 4MATIC Electric is powered by a 94 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The setup produces 360 kW, or 489 hp, and 800 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 4.3 seconds. Mercedes-Benz claims a driving range of up to 711 km on the WLTP cycle, certified by ARAI.

The vehicle features an 800-volt electrical architecture and supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. According to Mercedes-Benz, the SUV can gain up to 303 km of range in 10 minutes under ideal charging conditions.

The electric GLC introduces several technology features, including a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that spans the dashboard. It is also the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to feature the company's new Mercedes-Benz Operating System, or MB.OS. The system supports intelligent navigation, advanced driver-assistance features, over-the-air software updates and personalised digital experiences.

Other highlights include an illuminated grille featuring 942 light pixels, a SKY CONTROL panoramic roof that can switch between transparent and opaque settings, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. The SUV also features Mercedes-Benz's MB.DRIVE Level 2 driver-assistance technology.

Mercedes-Benz Announces Rs.200 Crore Investment In India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an additional investment of Rs 200 crore in 2026 towards manufacturing operations, digitisation and new product programmes. With the latest investment, the company's cumulative investment in India has reached Rs 3,200 crore, which Mercedes-Benz says is the highest among luxury carmakers operating in the country.

The electric GLC is being manufactured on the same assembly line as the company's internal combustion engine models at Chakan. The facility also uses robotics, connected manufacturing systems and artificial intelligence-based production processes. The local production of the SUV is expected to strengthen Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle presence in India while demonstrating the flexibility of its Pune manufacturing operations.

The rollout of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric in Pune comes as the state seeks to position itself as a major centre for advanced manufacturing and future mobility.

ALSO READ: Aston Martin's Cars Get Up To Rs 4 Cr Cheaper, Thanks to India-UK FTA Deal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.