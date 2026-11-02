Aston Martin's Cars Get Up To Rs 4 Cr Cheaper, Thanks to India-UK FTA Deal

Aston Martin cars have become significantly cheaper in India, with the British luxury carmaker revising prices across its seven-model lineup following the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante receives the biggest price cut, of up to Rs 4.02 crore. The convertible version of the brand's flagship grand tourer is now priced at ₹6.90 crore, down from its earlier price of ₹10.92 crore.

The Vanquish Coupe has also become cheaper, with its price falling from ₹10.11 crore to ₹6.40 crore, a reduction of ₹3.71 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: WATCH | Bugatti CEO Gives Chase in Porsche After Thief Runs Away With His Chiron

The revised prices apply to the Vantage S, DB12 S, DBX S and Vanquish models, including their respective variants.

Aston Martin Car Prices In India After India-UK FTA

The DB12 S range has got substantial price reductions. The Coupe is now priced at ₹4.10 crore, compared with its earlier price of ₹6.62 crore. The DB12 S Volante, meanwhile, costs ₹4.35 crore, down from ₹7 crore.

The Vantage S, which is the entry point into Aston Martin's current performance car range, has also become more accessible. The Coupe is now priced at ₹3.15 crore, against its earlier price of ₹4.99 crore.

The Vantage S Roadster has seen its price fall from ₹5.26 crore to ₹3.35 crore.

Even the brand's performance SUV, the DBX S, has received a price reduction of ₹2.65 crore. It is now priced at ₹4.15 crore, compared with its earlier price of ₹6.80 crore.

Here is a look at the revised prices of Aston Martin's seven models in India:

Model Earlier Price New Price Price Reduction Vantage S Coupe ₹4.99 crore ₹3.15 crore ₹1.84 crore Vantage S Roadster ₹5.26 crore ₹3.35 crore ₹1.91 crore DB12 S Coupe ₹6.62 crore ₹4.10 crore ₹2.52 crore DB12 S Volante ₹7 crore ₹4.35 crore ₹2.65 crore DBX S ₹6.80 crore ₹4.15 crore ₹2.65 crore Vanquish Coupe ₹10.11 crore ₹6.40 crore ₹3.71 crore Vanquish Volante ₹10.92 crore ₹6.90 crore ₹4.02 crore

All prices are ex-showroom.

Aston Martin's James Bond Connection

The link with James Bond has made Aston Martin one of the most recognisable names in the luxury car segment. Cars such as the DB5 have become iconic, closely associated with the fictional British spy.

With the Vanquish Volante receiving a price reduction of more than ₹4 crore, the revised prices could make the brand more appealing to buyers already considering a luxury performance car.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vehicle Ban Explained: Which Cars Can Enter Under GRAP From November 1? Check Full List

However, even with the steep price cuts, Aston Martin cars still sit at the ultra-luxury segment with the entry-level Vantage S Coupe priced at ₹3.15 crore now.

The price revisions come on the back of the India-UK FTA that allows lower import duties on eligible UK-made vehicles. British luxury carmakers, including Aston Martin, have revised prices to reflect the advantages of the trade deal.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.