WATCH | Bugatti CEO Gives Chase in Porsche After Thief Runs Away With His Chiron

Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac reportedly chased a thief in a Porsche 911 after the suspect stole his personal Bugatti Chiron from the company's facility in Croatia. Rimac shared details of the incident on Instagram, along with CCTV footage showing the theft and the subsequent chase. Sharing a video explaining the incident, Rimac wrote, "About that stolen Chiron story."

In the video, Rimac confirmed the incident saying, "There is a story about my car being stolen blowing up in the media. And everyone has been asking me whether it's true. Yes, it's true. My car was stolen yesterday."

In another video, he shared the CCTV footage of the theft. The security footage showed the suspect smoking a cigarette before entering the facility. He then spotted the keys inside the multi-million-dollar hypercar and drove away in the Bugatti Chiron.

Rimac immediately got behind the wheel of a nearby Porsche 911 and set off in pursuit of the stolen car.

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What Happened During The Theft?

According to Rimac, he had developed a habit of leaving the keys inside his vehicles, apparently to avoid the inconvenience of getting locked out. However, an employee soon spotted the 1,479-horsepower Chiron speeding away from the factory and alerted the rest of the team through the company's group chat.

The team was able to track the stolen hypercar using its built-in live telemetry system. The technology provided real-time updates on the vehicle's location, speed and fuel level, allowing them to monitor its movements throughout the chase.

Rimac's team also relayed these updates to the police, helping authorities track the stolen Bugatti as the pursuit continued across the border into Austria.

During the journey, the suspect reportedly stopped to refuel the car, filling up roughly half the tank before driving away without paying the fuel bill. With the help of the live tracking information, Austrian police eventually intercepted the stolen Chiron and brought the pursuit to an end.

Fortunately, the hypercar sustained only minor damage to its front bumper, avoiding what could have been a much more serious accident.

The incident appears to have prompted a change in Rimac's approach to vehicle security. The CEO has reportedly vowed never to leave the keys inside his vehicles again.

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