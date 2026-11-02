Ram Gopal Varma Defends Violent Films After Andhra School Attack, Says 'Blaming Cinema, Like Blaming Ramayana For Kidnappings'

Director Ram Gopal Varma has sparked a debate on social media after defending the portrayal of violence in films following a shocking chainsaw attack on two schoolgirls in Andhra Pradesh. As social media users questioned whether movies depicting extreme violence and gore can influence real-life behaviour, particularly among young audiences, RGV pushed back against attempts to hold cinema responsible for rising violence.

Taking to X on Sunday, November 1, he drew a similarity with the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Blaming films for rise in violence is like blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.”

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His remarks came amid growing criticism of films such as Animal and Dhurandhar, which have become part of the online conversation around the depiction of extreme violence in mainstream cinema.

Social Media Reacts To RGV's Post

Several social media users, however, disagreed with Ram Gopal Varma and argued that cinema cannot be completely forgiven of its responsibility towards society. Many pointed out that the issue was not necessarily the portrayal of crime or violence but the manner in which such acts are presented and sometimes glorified on screen.

A user wrote, “Stop pretending cinema has zero social responsibility by bringing in historical references. That's not going to wash away or lessen your role. Some of the most cruel and gruesome murders are made to look so chill and heroic in movies that even our 8-year-olds are growing up like monsters. It's time you guys take some shame and responsibility for what you put out there and do your part in curbing this.”

Another brought up the Ramayana reference, arguing that Ravana's actions were never glorified in the epic. She commented, “Ravana's kidnapping of Sita is shown as his fatal sin, his ego and lust, which directly leads to his entire clan's destruction. He is never glorified as a hero for that act, he is punished for it. Learn the difference.”

There were many who pointed out that depiction of crime was fine but glorification was the issue. One of them write, “It's not about showing crime, it's about glorifying them. Ramayana showed it as a sin, whereas in many mainstream movies portray it as a heroic behaviour nowadays, which is problematic. And yes cinema is not a place to learn but you can't deny it influences people.”

“I tend to disagree. We become what we consume. People underplay how deeply the media, in all forms, shapes behaviour and choices. This is due to a psychological blind spot known as the 3rd-person effect — the belief that other people are easily persuaded by the media while we stay immune,” a comment read.

What Happened In Andhra Pradesh?

The debate erupted after two Class 10 students were attacked with a chainsaw at a government high school in Raptadu, in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Hemanth, allegedly entered the classroom on Saturday and attacked a 15-year-old girl while students were present. Another student, Lakshmi, sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and protect her classmate.

The primary victim suffered critical injuries, including the loss of her right hand. She was initially taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru through a green corridor for advanced medical treatment. She was later reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary police findings suggest that the accused was related to the primary victim and had allegedly been stalking her. He is suspected of attacking her after she rejected his advances.

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Hemanth is now battling for his life after sustaining multiple bullet injuries in police firing. According to police, officers opened fire after he allegedly resisted arrest and attacked a police team with a knife, injuring a Circle Inspector.

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