Petronet LNG Q2: A Sweet Rs 7 Dividend Masks A Bitter Squeeze In Operational Margins

Petronet LNG Ltd. reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance for the September quarter, with net profit rising 11.5% sequentially to Rs 1,235 crore from Rs 1,108 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 29.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,202 crore, compared with Rs 5,558 crore in the June quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 8.3% to Rs 1,662 crore from Rs 1,535 crore in the preceding quarter.

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