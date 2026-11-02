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Petronet LNG Q2: A Sweet Rs 7 Dividend Masks A Bitter Squeeze In Operational Margins

Petronet LNG's Q2 profit rose 11.5% sequentially and revenue jumped 29.6%, but EBITDA margin slipped to 23.1% from 27.6%, even as the company announced a Rs 7 interim dividend.

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Petronet LNG Q2: A Sweet Rs 7 Dividend Masks A Bitter Squeeze In Operational Margins
Petronet LNG reports higher Q2 profit but faces pressure on operating margins.
(Photo: NDTV Profit)
  • Petronet LNG's net profit rose 11.5% to Rs 1,235 crore in September quarter
  • Revenue from operations increased 29.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,202 crore
  • EBITDA grew 8.3% to Rs 1,662 crore compared to the previous quarter
What is driving the increase in India's LNG consumption?

Petronet LNG Ltd. reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance for the September quarter, with net profit rising 11.5% sequentially to Rs 1,235 crore from Rs 1,108 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 29.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,202 crore, compared with Rs 5,558 crore in the June quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 8.3% to Rs 1,662 crore from Rs 1,535 crore in the preceding quarter.

(This is a developing story)

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