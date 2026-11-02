Petronet LNG Q2: A Sweet Rs 7 Dividend Masks A Bitter Squeeze In Operational Margins

- Petronet LNG's net profit rose 11.5% to Rs 1,235 crore in September quarter
- Revenue from operations increased 29.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,202 crore
- EBITDA grew 8.3% to Rs 1,662 crore compared to the previous quarter
Petronet LNG Ltd. reported an improvement in its consolidated financial performance for the September quarter, with net profit rising 11.5% sequentially to Rs 1,235 crore from Rs 1,108 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue from operations increased 29.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,202 crore, compared with Rs 5,558 crore in the June quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 8.3% to Rs 1,662 crore from Rs 1,535 crore in the preceding quarter.
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