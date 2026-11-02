Marico Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 31%, 200-Bps Margin Expansion Is The Key Highlight

Marico reported a strong improvement in its September-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit rising 31% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore in Q2 FY27. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 420 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit also comfortably exceeded the market estimate of Rs 420 crore. However, revenue growth remained slightly below expectations.

Consolidated revenue increased 13% year-on-year to Rs 3,897 crore from Rs 3,450 crore in Q2 FY26. This was below the estimate of Rs 3,974 crore, as shared by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

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EBITDA rose 26.6% to Rs 709 crore against Rs 560 crore a year earlier. The figure marginally exceeded the market estimate of Rs 702 crore.

One of the key highlights of the quarter was a strong 200 basis points expansion in the operational margins, which widened to 18.2% from 16.2% in the year-ago period.

(This is a developing story)

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