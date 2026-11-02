Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Shares How He Handled A Friend Who Misbehaved With Shera

After the thrilling week of drama, confrontations, and evictions, Bigg Boss fans eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see host Salman Khan step in to school contestants, clear misconceptions, and announce the crucial eviction.

This week too, the superstar appeared to address quite a few things with the Bigg Boss 20 contestants during the latest episode.

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While talking about friendship and relationships amid the ongoing tension between ScoutOp and Love Gill, the host brought up an incident from his own life. He shared about his bond with his longtime aide, Shera, and recalled how he once stopped a female friend from making a remark about his bodyguard.

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Salman Khan recalls how he stood up for Shera

Talking about how he reacted, Salman recalled, “Ek meri dost ne Shera ke baare mein kuch bola tha (A female friend of mine said something about Shera).”

He went on to explain that he did not let the comment slide. Recalling his response, he said, “Maine wahi pe stop kar diya (I stopped her right there.)”

Through this incident, Salman reminded the contestants to know where to draw the line. He also highlighted why it is important to stand up for people close to you and speak up when someone crosses a line.

Salman's conversation with the contestants focused on the ongoing issue between ScoutOp, Love Gill and his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Questions ScoutOp's loyalty

The host questioned Scout about his friendship with Love and asked why he did not stand up for her when Kaashvi accused her of manipulating him. He pointed out that Scout had called Love a sister-like friend, but did not stand up for her during the argument.

Salman also asked him not to blame others for his actions and take responsibility for his own decisions.

The actor also questioned Aamrapali Dubey for staying quiet and not stepping in during the confrontation. He advised Yung DSA to focus on his own game instead of depending too much on his friendship with Scout.

Salman also pulled up Mahhi Vij and asked her to pay more attention to her gameplay rather than gossiping.

The controversy started last weekend when filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Salman's absence. During the episode, Kaashvi entered the show and confronted Scout over his growing closeness with Love inside the house.

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Salman Khan and Shera's Bond

Shera has been working as Salman Khan's bodyguard for nearly three decades. They share an unbreakable bond, with Shera protecting him amid various security concerns and threats.

The Indian Express reported that Shera first met Salman in 1995. Since then, the two have remained close, and Salman has often spoken about their long association.

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