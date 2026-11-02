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CONCOR Q2 Results: Rs 1.9 Dividend Announced, But 6.9% Profit Drop Keeps Stock In Focus

Container Corporation of India reported a 6.9% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 353 crore for Q2 FY27, despite a marginal 1% increase in revenue to Rs 2,379 crore.

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CONCOR Q2 Results: Rs 1.9 Dividend Announced, But 6.9% Profit Drop Keeps Stock In Focus
The earnings pull-back was largely driven by domestic segment weakness.
Concor/X
  • Container Corporation of India reported a 6.9% decline in Q2 consolidated net profit to Rs 353 crore
  • The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.9 per share for FY 2026-27 shareholders
  • Q2 operating revenue edged up 1% to Rs 2,379 crore compared to the previous fiscal year
What drove the massive profit slump in domestic logistics?

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported its financial results for the second quarter (Q2), revealing a mixed performance that saw a decline in profitability alongside a modest top-line increase.

The state-owned logistics major recorded a 6.9% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, which fell to Rs 353 crore compared to Rs 379 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Despite the bottom-line pressure, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.9 per share for its shareholders for FY 2026-27, setting Nov. 11, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible investors.

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Operating revenue for the quarter showed slight resilience, edging up by 1% to Rs 2,379 crore against Rs 2,355 crore in the same period last fiscal.

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However, profitability margins came under noticeable pressure. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) dropped 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore, down from Rs 576 crore.

Consequently, the EBITDA margin contracted by 140 basis points, landing at 23.1% compared to 24.5% reported a year ago.

A deeper look at the standalone segment numbers highlights uneven operational dynamics. The core EXIM (Export-Import) business remained relatively steady, posting a marginal 0.91% revenue increase to Rs 1,591.78 crore and a 1.94% uptick in segment profit to Rs 432.12 crore.

In contrast, the domestic segment faced severe margin compression. Although domestic revenue grew slightly by 0.97% to Rs 781.43 crore, segment profit plummeted by over 77% to Rs 14.57 crore from Rs 64.42 crore YoY, significantly dragging down overall earnings performance.

Also Read | Marico Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 31%, 200-Bps Margin Expansion Is The Key Highlight

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