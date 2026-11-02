CONCOR Q2 Results: Rs 1.9 Dividend Announced, But 6.9% Profit Drop Keeps Stock In Focus

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported its financial results for the second quarter (Q2), revealing a mixed performance that saw a decline in profitability alongside a modest top-line increase.

The state-owned logistics major recorded a 6.9% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit, which fell to Rs 353 crore compared to Rs 379 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Despite the bottom-line pressure, the company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.9 per share for its shareholders for FY 2026-27, setting Nov. 11, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible investors.

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Operating revenue for the quarter showed slight resilience, edging up by 1% to Rs 2,379 crore against Rs 2,355 crore in the same period last fiscal.

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However, profitability margins came under noticeable pressure. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) dropped 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore, down from Rs 576 crore.

Consequently, the EBITDA margin contracted by 140 basis points, landing at 23.1% compared to 24.5% reported a year ago.

A deeper look at the standalone segment numbers highlights uneven operational dynamics. The core EXIM (Export-Import) business remained relatively steady, posting a marginal 0.91% revenue increase to Rs 1,591.78 crore and a 1.94% uptick in segment profit to Rs 432.12 crore.

In contrast, the domestic segment faced severe margin compression. Although domestic revenue grew slightly by 0.97% to Rs 781.43 crore, segment profit plummeted by over 77% to Rs 14.57 crore from Rs 64.42 crore YoY, significantly dragging down overall earnings performance.

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